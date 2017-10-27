Qatar signed a military technical cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding on air defence and military supplies with Russia on Thursday, a statement from the Qatari defense ministry said.

The statement did not give any further details but Russia has been more active in the region since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar in June, triggering the worst diplomatic crisis in the Gulf in years.

The agreements were signed between Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who visited the Gulf state on Wednesday, and Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al Atiyya.