Australia's High Court ruled on Friday that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is ineligible to remain in parliament.

The court’s decision has cost the coalition government its one-seat parliamentary majority.

Joyce was one of seven politicians whose eligibility to sit in parliament was thrown into doubt when it was found they were dual citizens.

According to Australia's constitution, dual citizens are barred from being elected to the national parliament.

The court ordered that a by-election must be held for Joyce's electorate.

Speaking in the rural New South Wales town of Tamworth, Joyce told reporters he respected the court’s verdict.

"I respect the verdict of the court," he said. "It's a pretty simple story, we're off to a by-election."