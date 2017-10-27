Ashraf Fawaka woke up on the morning of May 4 and took Aya, his month-old daughter, to the clinic. It was like any other day, until he got a call from his neighbours; Israeli soldiers had surrounded his house in Surbaher, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, with orders to demolish the structure he had so painstakingly built.

As the 32-year-old father of four raced back home, he tried to convince himself his house was protected by the official stay order he had managed to get.

The sight that greeted Fawaka, a bulldozer operator, was hard for him to stomach. But it was not as shocking to see his house being razed to the ground as it was to see that the man operating the bulldozer was none other than Moti, his Jewish friend from work, who would bring him dinner during night shifts.

“It’s his job. What can he do?” Fawaka told TRT World, well aware that even if Moti refused to demolish the house, someone else would have.

Soon after the giant metal claw pulled back from the first assault on Fawaka’s house, the machine suffered a rupture and started leaking oil. As a bulldozer operator, Fawaka knew an oil leak was Moti’s way of refusing to destroy his friend’s house.

The damage had already been done. Still, as they waited for another bulldozer to arrive, Fawaka showed the Israeli soldiers the court order to halt demolitions.

The soldier leading the charge against Fawaka’s house agreed the demolition was against the court order but the municipality official present did not acknowledge the authority of the directive.

The discussion resulted in an on-site emergency court hearing. It took the same judge who approved the stay just one hour to revoke his own decision.

“If I knew the court order was useless, I wouldn’t have spent money to get one at all,” Fawaka said as he tried to keep a level head.

But the crowd at hand was restless with rage. Some of them, including his friends and brother, were so angry that Fawaka feared a clash with the soldiers. He knew a fight would lead to arrests.

"Let the house go ... but I don’t want to lose more," Fawaka told himself.

He was not reckless. He knew what responsibility was; he knew because he quit school at age 13 to support his sick father. He knew because now he was responsible for his wife and daughters.

His daughters, aged nine and seven, were about to come from school – but to what, he wondered. Their home now lay in rubble.

Every Palestinian who has been told they built their house without a permit knows a court order to suspend the demolition only buys them some time to move. But in Fawaka’s case, it didn’t give him any time to get ready at all.

The Abdullah al Hourani Centre for Studies and Documentation says over 140 houses and containers have been razed by Israeli authorities in Area C, spread across 60 percent of the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, where the Israeli state has required a permit for any kind of construction since 1967, between January and August in 2017.

“It was my turn. My paper was chosen,” Fawaka understood how the process worked. He said he did not resent the fact that his neighbours’ houses survived the chopping block.

However, that did not mean he had empathy for the Israeli officials behind the demolitions. “Have you ever heard of authorities demolishing a Jewish citizen’s house because they didn’t have a permit?” Fawaka questioned.

He would like to build a house with a permit – if he could.

Rights groups argue that obtaining building permits is much harder for Palestinians; not so much for the Jewish population in East Jerusalem. The number of construction violations is much higher in Jewish neighbourhoods, they say.