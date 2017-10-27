WORLD
1 MIN READ
JFK assassination files released to the public
Having fuelled a slew of conspiracy theories for over 50 years, most of the infamous documents about the former US president's assassination have been released.
JFK assassination files released to the public
Part of a file relating to the assassination of former President John F Kennedy, dated November 24, 1963, quoting FBI director J Edgar Hoover as he talks about the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, released for the first time on Thursday. October 26, 2017, / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2017

Since his death on November 22, 1963, there have been many requests to make thousands of classified documents on the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy  public.

Under the 1992 JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, signed by former President George HW Bush on October 26, 1992, all withheld records related to President John F Kennedy's assassination in 1963 had to be released by October 26, 2017.

RECOMMENDED

Now US President Donald Trump said he's releasing those files in the interest of transparency. However, the president is holding back some of those documents because of national security concerns. 

They can be published in six months, unless security agencies can provide a reason to keep those documents classified.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X