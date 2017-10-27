BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Catalan declaration of independence hits stock markets, bonds and euro
Markets stabilised somewhat after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted that the rule of law would “restore legality” in Catalonia and called for calm.
Catalan declaration of independence hits stock markets, bonds and euro
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain October 27, 2017. REUTERS / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2017

Spanish shares accelerated losses, Spain’s 10 year government bond yields hit a day high and the euro dipped against the dollar on Friday after Catalonia’s regional parliament declared independence.

Spain's IBEX fell as much 2.1 percent to a four-day low and euro zone banking shares .SX7E as much as 1.8 percent.

RECOMMENDED

The gap between Spanish ES10YT TWEB and German 10-year bond yield de10yt=tweb also widened to 120 basis points, the most in four days.

Markets stabilised somewhat after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted that the rule of law would “restore legality” in Catalonia and called for calm.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X