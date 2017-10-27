The world's biggest technology companies are only getting bigger and, for now, Wall Street analysts think there's no stopping them.

After reporting their results, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Intel added nearly $140 billion to their already massive combined market value on Friday, pushing the broader, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index higher.

The companies together generated more than $100 billion in revenue in the September quarter, roughly two percent of United States' national output.

"New record highs"

Wall Street analysts scrambled to raise their price targets, with the most bullish pegging the companies' stocks to rise between 21 percent and 47 percent in the next 12 months.

Google is "looking 20 years young," Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, said. He bumped up his price target on the stock by 9 percent to $1,150.

Amazon's shares rose as much as 9 percent to a three-month high of $1,063.77. Microsoft, Alphabet and Intel hit their highest in a decade.

"I expect markets to close the week on new record highs and a good portion of that should be attributed to the results that came from the tech companies," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, said.