EasyJet said it agreed to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport, ending uncertainty over the fate of the failed airline's remaining assets and strengthening the British carrier's position in Germany.

EasyJet said on Friday it would enter into leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft for 40 million euros ($46.43 million) and acquire take-off and landing slots, making the announcement shortly after Air Berlin's final ever flight landed at Tegel.

"This will enable easyJet to operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe," easyJet said in a statement.

The deal will make easyJet, which currently operates only out of Berlin Schoenefeld airport, the leading carrier in the German capital, it said.

