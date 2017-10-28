US President Donald Trump has declared the nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday in a bid to redirect federal resources and loosen regulations to combat widespread abuse, senior administration officials said.

Trump's announcement comes in response to an epidemic that has worsened in recent years and especially wreaked havoc in rural areas.

But the move stops short of declaring a national emergency, which would have freed up additional federal funds to combat the epidemic.

Government officials are now scrambling to come up with a plan.

100 Americans die each day

The United States is battling a surge in opioid-related deaths, including 33,000 in 2015, more than any year on record, according to federal data.

Officials said the declaration will help fight abuse of prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl by expanding access to treatment, and curb delays in staffing the Department of Health and Human Services to help states grapple with the crisis.

"The declaration ... will really reorient all of the federal government and the executive branch's resources towards focusing on providing relief for this urgent need," one official told reporters on a conference call ahead of a speech by Trump on the issue at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT).

Opioids, primarily prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl - a drug 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine - are fuelling the drug overdoses. About 100 Americans die each day from related overdoses, Centers for Disease Control data shows.