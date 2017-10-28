Angry over a string of political scandals, Icelanders may usher a long dominant centre-right party out of the exit door in national elections on Saturday, handing power to a charismatic centre-left opposition leader.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir, 41, of the Left-Green Movement, has campaigned on a platform of restoring trust in government and leveraging an economic boom to increase public spending.

As voters ready for the second snap parliamentary election in a year, opinion polls show her trailing Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson's pro-business Independence Party by a small margin.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports:

Both parties have polled around 20 percent for most of October. Whichever wins will likely nominate a prime minister who will then be invited to form a coalition government.

The Independence Party has been part of every government since 1980, except the coalition that served during the crisis years of 2009-2013, which included the Left-Greens and Jakobsdottir as education minister.

In her favour this time is the fact that the left-leaning Social Democrats are likely to become the third-biggest party, and that Icelanders appear as primed for change as at any time in recent memory.

Hardest hit

The Nordic island of 340,000 people, one of the countries hit hardest by the 2008 global financial crisis, has staged a remarkable economic turnaround spurred by tourism.

But scandals, a growing sense of inequality and worries over immigration threaten stability in one of the world's most homogeneous nations.