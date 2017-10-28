WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sanctions law targets 39 Russian firms
Any one who does "significant" business with the 39 firms could find themselves facing sanctions according to the law that President Donald Trump signed in August.
Sanctions law targets 39 Russian firms
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained that President Trump has been tardy in enforcing the sanctions law. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

The US State Department on Friday named 39 Russian defense- and intelligence-related entities under a new sanctions law, belatedly taking a step to enforce legislation passed overwhelmingly by Congress.

The law, which President Donald Trump signed on August 2, requires sanctions on individuals who engage in "a significant transaction" with the Russian entities.

Friday's action does not itself impose new sanctions, and determinations will be made on a case by case basis, State Department officials said.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained that Trump has been tardy in enforcing the law, which required the list of Russian entities be ready by October 1.

The list includes major Russian arms makers as well as Rosoboronexport, the state-run Russian arms exporter. Also listed is the St. Petersburg-based Special Technology Center, which former President Barack Obama sanctioned in December, saying it played a role in Moscow's hacking and other interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has denied such meddling.

RECOMMENDED

State Department officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, indicated the Trump administration would move carefully in imposing sanctions and dealing with issues such as US allies who buy Russian-made weaponry or spare parts.

"There is a significance threshold that would exclude certain things that are less than significant," one official said. "Obviously we’re going to consider the totality of circumstances."

State Department guidance released on Friday says that in determining whether a transaction is "significant," officials would weigh its impact on U.S. national security; its size and scope; and the importance of the deal to Russia's defense and intelligence sector.

The law requires Trump to impose sanctions by January 29 on transactions that are found to meet the definition and which took place after he signed the legislation in August.

"We'll be implementing the sanctions legislation robustly, in keeping with our understanding of Congress’ intent and the facts that precipitated that legislation, including interference in our election," a second State Department official said.

The same official did not dispute a report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had eliminated a department office charged with coordinating economic sanctions. The office traditionally had been led by a senior US diplomat.

The official added that individuals throughout the department work on sanctions and that coordination of such work would continue.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election