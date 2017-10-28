Crowds of jubilant independence supporters continued to celebrate outside Catalonia's government headquarters in Barcelona on Friday evening after the regional parliament declared independence from Spain.

The Madrid government sacked Catalonia's president and dismissed its parliament on Friday, hours after the region declared itself an independent nation in Spain's gravest political crisis since the return of democracy four decades ago.

A new regional election will be held in Catalonia on December 21, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a televised address on a day of high drama.

As well as removing Carles Puigdemont as head of the autonomous region, he also fired its police chief and said central government ministries would take over the Catalan administration.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Barcelona.

Rajoy sacks Catalan government, calls for election

"We believe it is urgent to listen to Catalan citizens, to all of them, so that they can decide their future and nobody can act outside the law on their behalf," Rajoy said in a televised speech.

The office of the regional prime minister and deputy prime minister has been abolished, the prime minister said.

He said the Spanish government is firing the head of Catalan regional police, shutting down Catalonia's foreign affairs department and dismissing its delegates in Brussels and Madrid.

"We never wanted to come to this point," he said and the aim is "to return (Catalonia) to normality and legality as soon as possible."

Rajoy made his public address after the Spanish Senate approved direct rule in Catalonia.

The crisis has split Catalonia and caused deep resentment around Spain - national flags now hang from many balconies in the capital in an expression of unity.

Catalonia is one of Spain's most prosperous regions and already has a high degree of autonomy.

But it has a litany of historic grievances, exacerbated during the 1939-1975 Franco dictatorship, when its culture and politics were suppressed.

TRT World'sAngela Murphy reports.

Move to impose direct rule

Earlier on Friday, the parliament of Catalonia voted to declare independence from Spain after lawmakers of the region voted in a secret ballot.

The regional parliament passed a motion to begin a "constituent process" to split from Spain, shortly before beginning the vote on whether to declare independence from the rest of the country.

Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People's Party (PP) and Ciudadanos left the chamber before the vote in protest, leaving just the pro-independence groups Junts pel Si, CUP and the Podemos-associated Catalunya Si Que Es Pot to cast a ballot.

The Spanish government moved to impose direct rule over the region less than an hour after its parliament declared independence.

Global reaction

The European Union on Friday spurned Catalonia's declaration of independence, voicing staunch support for Madrid in a crisis threatening the stability of a key member of the bloc as Brussels grapples with Brexit.