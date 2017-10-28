Israeli ministers will vote on Sunday on whether to annex several large Jewish settlements as a formal part of Jerusalem.

They lie on land the international community recognises as Palestinian but which Israel has occupied since 1967.

"I hereby announce accelerated development in Ma'aleh Adumim. We shall build here thousands of housing unit, and we shall add the industrial and expansion zones in order to allow accelerated development of this place. This place will be a part of the state of Israel," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The "Greater Jerusalem Bill" as it's being called is expected to pass.