Israeli ministers to vote on annexing several Jewish settlements
The "Greater Jerusalem Bill" as it's being called is expected to pass. But in the occupied West Bank, anger is continuing over illegal Israeli settlements.
Palestinians inspect the family house of Omar Al Abed after it was demolished by Israeli authorities in the West Bank village of Kobar, near Ramallah ,Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

Israeli ministers will vote on Sunday on whether to annex several large Jewish settlements as a formal part of Jerusalem. 

They lie on land the international community recognises as Palestinian but which Israel has occupied since 1967.

"I hereby announce accelerated development in Ma'aleh Adumim. We shall build here thousands of housing unit, and we shall add the industrial and expansion zones in order to allow accelerated development of this place. This place will be a part of the state of Israel," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The "Greater Jerusalem Bill" as it's being called is expected to pass.

If it passes, settlements of Ma'aleh Adumim, Gush Etzion, Efrat, Beitar Illit and Givat Ze'ev will be included under Jerusalem's municipal jurisdiction.

But in the occupied West Bank, anger is continuing over illegal Israeli settlements.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
