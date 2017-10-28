WORLD
3 MIN READ
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
The incident between a doctor and the sister of an Oscar and Emmy-winning director stirs debate on whether sending a Facebook friend request constitutes "harassment" as claimed by the celebrity.
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

A doctor in Pakistan was fired from his job after he sent a Facebook friend request to a patient, according to local media reports.

Pakistan's Oscar and Emmy-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to Twitter on October 23 describing the incident involving a doctor who had tended to her sister at the Agha Khan University Hospital. 

Chinoy, whose award winning films were based on the topic of women's rights abuses in the country, tweeted, "There are zero boundaries in #pakistan! Last night my sister went to AKU emergency & the doctor who tended to her tried 2 add her on FB"

She added, "I don't quite understand how doctor tending 2 emergency patients thinks it's ok to take a female patient info & add her on FB! unethical"

The director then went on to say, "Unfortunately the doctor messed with the wrong women in the wrong family and I will definitely report him! Harassment has 2 stop!"

A few days later, social media and local media outlets were abuzz with the news that the doctor in question had been relieved of his duties.

People on social media, including several local celebrities, were divided over the issue. 

RECOMMENDED

Some people voiced their support to Chinoy.

Many others were of the view that the retaliatory action (of reporting and the subsequent sacking) was too harsh.

Sending a Facebook request, which can either be rejected or accepted, is not considered harassment under the country's laws.

But hospitals or other organisations can take action based on their own policies.

People also pointed out that the doctors act did not constitute harassment since the request could either have been easily avoided or denied.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election