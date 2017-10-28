The winners of 54th International Antalya Film Festival were announced Friday at an award ceremony, capping the week-long event.

Speaking at the opening of the ceremony, the festival’s manager, Menderes Turel, said this year’s event had the highest attendance in its history.

During a period of seven days, 42 movies were screened and viewed by around 33,000 people.

Cinema experts, directors, producers and actors and actresses were among the festival’s participants.

Turel also said the festival hosted 1,600 movie makers from around the world.

The ceremony was also attended by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus.

The Best Film award went to “Angels Wear White” from China.