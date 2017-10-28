TÜRKİYE
Turkish researchers develop cancer diagnosis chip
Middle East Technical University (ODTU) academics aim to replace traditional diagnosis systems with their special micropattern technology.
Menekse Ermis Sen , a research specialist at BIOMATEN, METU Center of Excellence in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering is working to develop a microchip technology which can diagnose cancer cells from body fluids. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

Turkish researchers have developed microchip technology which can diagnose cancer cells from body fluids such as saliva, blood, phlegm or urine.

Middle East Technical University (ODTU) Center of Excellence in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering (BIOMATEN) director, Dr Vasif Hasirci, and his student Dr Menekse Ermis Sen say their discovery can ultimately replace traditional methods, like biopsies.

Sen diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 in the middle of her PhD studies which was about the detection of cancer using micropet substrate. But it did not constrain her from completing the research.  

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
