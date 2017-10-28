WORLD
SDF militants attack injures 12 civilians in Syria's Raqqa - local activist
Local activists say the terrorist group targeted the city's residents as they were trying to make their way home.
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa sit in a truck during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, Syria on August 14, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

At least twelve people were injured on Friday when SDF militants attacked displaced residents of Syria’s northern city of Raqqa as they were heading to home, according to a local activist.

The SDF, which is dominated by PYD/YPG militants, took control of the city from the Daesh terrorist group in a US-backed military operation on October 17.

The PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, the US and the EU. 

Raqqa-based activist Mohamed Isa Abu Isa said on Friday that displaced residents from the eastern part of the city were being prevented from returning to their homes by PKK/PYD militants.

“The PYD isn’t allowing displaced residents of Raqqa's Meshleb neighbourhood to go home,” Abu Isa said.

He added that 12 residents of the area, including a woman, had been injured after PKK/PYD militants opened fire on them.

Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently (RBSS), an activist network that monitors rights breaches and war crimes in the city, says the ongoing campaign against Daesh in Syria left some 2,000 civilians dead and more than 450,000 residents displaced.

The RBSS estimates that around 90 percent of the city was destroyed in the fighting.

SOURCE:AA
