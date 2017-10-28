At least twelve people were injured on Friday when SDF militants attacked displaced residents of Syria’s northern city of Raqqa as they were heading to home, according to a local activist.

The SDF, which is dominated by PYD/YPG militants, took control of the city from the Daesh terrorist group in a US-backed military operation on October 17.

The PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, the US and the EU.

Raqqa-based activist Mohamed Isa Abu Isa said on Friday that displaced residents from the eastern part of the city were being prevented from returning to their homes by PKK/PYD militants.