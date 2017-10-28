Kenyans who boycotted a repeat presidential election voiced relief on Saturday after authorities indefinitely delayed further attempts to hold the vote in some opposition areas due to the risk of violence.

But while the election board's decision stemmed the prospect of more clashes, it also pushed to the fore a new question: can President Uhuru Kenyatta be declared winner of a vote in which ballots were not cast in more than 20 of Kenya's 290 constituencies?

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from an opposition stronghold in western Kenya.

Two days after polling in the rest of the country, voting had been due to take place in four counties where residents blocked roads and clashed with police as part of an opposition boycott. The board ditched the plan late on Friday.

"I'm happy because we need peace, we are tired of being brutally killed by the police," said Henry Kahango, a father of three, in the western city of Kisumu.

Police officials have said repeatedly that their response to the political unrest is proportionate.

Kenyatta has won more than 97 percent of votes counted so far, according to a local media tally. But with turnout estimated below 35 percent and the country deeply divided, his hopes for a decisive mandate to lead east Africa's richest economy have been quashed.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the contest – a rerun called after the August election was annulled by the Supreme Court over procedural irregularities. He said a contest against Kenyatta was not going to be fair.

Odinga won 44.7 percent of the vote then, on a turnout of nearly 80 percent. In Thursday's vote, Kenyatta faced six minor candidates, none of whom won more than 1 percent in August.

Deputy President William Ruto, Kenyatta's running mate, sought on Saturday to declare victory and discount the opposition. "

Legal challenge

The first legal challenge came less than 24 hours after Thursday's vote, when an activist filed a case seeking to nullify the election, which the opposition rejected as a "sham".

Neither of the two main parties nor the election board had any appearances scheduled on Saturday, leaving the country waiting for the next step as the votes are counted.