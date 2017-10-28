Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape fighting between the army and rebels.

The UN says the year-long conflict in the Kasai region has caused widespread destruction, enormous suffering and cost thousands of lives.

In a report released in August, UN human rights investigations said more than 250 people, including 62 children, were killed from mid-March to mid-June.

Towns like Kananga have seen some of the worst battles. Some residents are returning home – but home isn't what it used to be.