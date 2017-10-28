WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians flee Democratic Republic of Congo as conflict continues
The UN Human Rights Council accuses government forces of carrying out atrocities against its own people. Residents who decide to return to their villages find their houses burned and most of the infrastructure destroyed.
Civilians flee Democratic Republic of Congo as conflict continues
Young Congolese boys play around broken building on October 26, 2017 in Kasala, in the restive region of Kasai, central Democratic Republic of Congo. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape fighting between the army and rebels. 

The UN says the year-long conflict in the Kasai region has caused widespread destruction, enormous suffering and cost thousands of lives. 

In a report released in August, UN human rights investigations said more than 250 people, including 62 children, were killed from mid-March to mid-June.

Towns like Kananga have seen some of the worst battles. Some residents are returning home – but home isn't what it used to be.

RECOMMENDED

The UN Human Rights Council says two of its experts were murdered while investigating human rights abuses in the region.

The Congolese government rejected those findings.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election