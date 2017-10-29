Sacked Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for peaceful "democratic opposition" to the central government's takeover of the region following its unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

Puigdemont, whose regional government was dismissed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday, accused Madrid of "premeditated aggression" against the will of the Catalans.

Rajoy removed Puigdemont, took over the administration of the autonomous region and called a new election after Catalonia's parliament declared itself an independent nation on Friday.

The bold, if to all appearances futile, action marked a potentially dangerous escalation of Spain's worst political crisis in the four decades since its return to democracy.

"It's very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition to Article 155," Puigdemont said in a brief statement he read out in the Catalan city of Girona, referring to the legal trigger for the takeover.

But he was vague on precisely what steps the secessionists would take as the national authorities are already moving into Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia to enforce control.

Dismissed Catalan leader's electoral participation