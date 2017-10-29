In slums of Delhi, a water ATM pilot project provides purified and safe drinking water to the urban poor.

In most parts of India, access to clean drinking water remains a huge challenge.

Seventy-six million people in India have no access to safe water, according to WaterAid .

Many people are forced to rely on water tankers supplied by the government or drink impure water.

But now, for as little as 6 cents, locals can buy 20 litres of water, whenever they want. The ATM runs 24/7 and can be operated through a smart card.