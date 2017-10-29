Turkey's military mission in Syria's Idlib province is nearly complete, officials in Ankara said, two weeks after Turkish forces moved in to establish a de-escalation zone there.

Turkish soldiers have set up observation posts to monitor a de-escalation zone as part of a deal signed with Russia and Iran. The move has given a new lease of life to Idlib's besieged population.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week hailed the mission and pointed out that control of Syria's Afrin region remained an issue.

Afrin is under the control of the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, which Turkey says is the Syrian branch of the PKK.