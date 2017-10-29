An attack on a hotel in the Somali capital ended on Sunday after 25 people had been killed in a near 12-hour siege, police said, underlining the insurgents' ability to carry out deadly attacks in the heart of the city.

"The death toll rises to 25 people including police, hotel guards and residents. The death toll may rise. We suspect some other militants disguised themselves and escaped with the residents who were rescued," police officer Major Mohamed Hussein said.

"Three militants were captured alive and two others blew up themselves after they were shot," he added.

The attack began at 5pm on Saturday when a car bomb exploded outside the Nasa Hablod Hotel 2 entrance, followed by a minibus loaded with explosives going off at a nearby intersection. The siege ended on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Somalia's security ministry said a number of people had been rescued from Shabaab gunmen.

"The security forces are still working on retrieving the casualties, we don't have exact number of the casualties so far," spokesman Abdiasiz Ali Ibrahim told reporters.

A witness saw seven bodies lying inside the hotel.

The explosion destroyed the front of the three-storey hotel and a next door hotel was also damaged.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab claimed the bombing and hotel assault in a statement on its Andalus radio station. "The Mujahedeen fighters are inside Nasa Hablod 2 hotel where... apostate officials are staying," said the brief statement.