An ancient tribe living in Brazil's Amazon rainforest is preparing to defend the pristine corner of the Amazon rainforest they call home against the country’s government and international mining companies.

The Waiapi tribe only came into contact with the Brazilian government in the 1970s. To this day, they exist much as their ancestors did before Europeans arrived in South America five centuries ago, living in harmony with the planet's biggest rainforest.

But the outside world is getting ever closer.

"We don't want this mining on our land. We will never want it. We're here. This nature is ours," says Tapayona, a Waiapi from Pinoty village against pressure from the government and industrial lobbies to open their forests to mining and logging.

In August, President Michel Temer abruptly ended mining restrictions in parts of the Renca conservation zone, an area the size of Switzerland that encompasses the Waiapi reserve.