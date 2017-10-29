POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka cricket team returns to Pakistan 8 years after it was attacked
Gunmen had attacked a bus carrying the Sri Lanka team from their hotel to Lahore's Gaddafi stadium for a test match in 2009, injuring six players and killing six security personnel and two civilians.
Sri Lanka cricket team returns to Pakistan 8 years after it was attacked
A Pakistani soldier stands guard outside the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium ahead of a Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan October 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2017

Even Pakistan's prime minister did not believe it could happen but when Sri Lanka visit the eastern city of Lahore on Sunday for a T20 match, the hosts will celebrate the end of eight years of isolation from international cricket.

Less than a year ago, none of this appeared possible for a nation that had largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.

That year gunmen attacked a bus carrying the Sri Lanka team from their hotel to Lahore's Gaddafi stadium for a test match, injuring six players and killing six security personnel and two civilians.

The incident forced Pakistan to play their home matches in the United Arab Emirates and the country has since remained starved of international cricket at home, apart from Zimbabwe's limited-overs tour in 2015.

TRT World'sMark Gay reports.

Last year, the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL), based on the franchise model of the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League, became a success though all the matches were played in the UAE.

Things changed in March this year when Pakistan hosted the final of its domestic T20 competition featuring high-profile international players.

RECOMMENDED

"Even that baby step seemed an impossibility. I can tell you that none of the franchises wanted it, they were scared ... the government was scared...the players were scared," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters in an interview.

The match proved pivotal in changing the global cricket community's opinion of Pakistan's ability to host international matches and garnered support from cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The months leading up to the final were filled with endless negotiations with the government, persuading domestic franchise owners and convincing players that security was under control.

"I had two meetings with the prime minister, I raised it with him, he heard me out, he didn't give me an opinion, he said we will think about it closer to the event," Sethi said.

As the match drew closer Sethi became desperate, sending then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif numerous requests "from various quarters" in the hope that he would make a favourable announcement.

Sharif's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Weeks before the final was to be played Sharif made the announcement that it could go ahead.

"I think he saw the wisdom of it and took the risk," said Sethi

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election