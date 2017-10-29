TÜRKİYE
Turkey celebrates Republic Day
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visit Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s mausoleum in Ankara to mark the day.
Students hold Turkish flags as they visit the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during a ceremony marking the 94th anniversary of Republic Day on October 29, 2017 in Ankara. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2017

Turkey celebrated its Republic Day and the 94th anniversary of the proclamation of Republic of Turkey on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and other officials visited Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s mausoleum to mark the event.

Writing on the official Anitkabir memorial book, Erdogan said the spirit that brought victory to the Turkish War of Liberation and gave life to the republic is as alive today as it was 94 years ago.

"The resistance which passed into history on July 15 is the embodiment of this spirit and will," Erdogan said.

Turkey accuses Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

RECOMMENDED

Celebrations of Republic Day are ongoing in many cities across Turkey.

Meanwhile, Google also marked the day by displaying doodle to mark the event.

The search engine’s Turkish home page showed a Turkish flag and the Google word in red, the color of the country’s flag.

SOURCE:AA
