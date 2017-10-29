Turkey celebrated its Republic Day and the 94th anniversary of the proclamation of Republic of Turkey on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and other officials visited Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s mausoleum to mark the event.

Writing on the official Anitkabir memorial book, Erdogan said the spirit that brought victory to the Turkish War of Liberation and gave life to the republic is as alive today as it was 94 years ago.

"The resistance which passed into history on July 15 is the embodiment of this spirit and will," Erdogan said.

Turkey accuses Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.