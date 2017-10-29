Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defence and does not consider that a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday in a speech broadcast on state television.

He also meet the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in Tehran, who again vouched for Iran’s compliance with the 2015 accord that curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, which has drawn fire from US President Donald Trump.

“We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements,” Rouhani said in a speech in parliament.

The United States has already imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, saying its missile tests violate a UN resolution, that calls on Tehran not to undertake activities related to missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says it has no plans to build nuclear-capable missiles.

Rouhani also criticised the United States over Trump’s refusal this month to formally certify that Tehran is complying with the accord on Iran’s nuclear programme, even though international inspectors say it is.

“You are disregarding past negotiations and agreements approved by the UN Security council and expect others to negotiate with you?” Rouhani said.

“Because of the behaviour it has adopted, America should forget any future talks and agreement with other countries,” Rouhani added, referring to unnamed countries in East Asia, an apparent reference to North Korea.

IAEA head visits