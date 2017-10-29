Several hundred people took the “Me too” online campaign against sexual harassment and assault started by the Harvey Weinstein affair onto the streets of France Sunday.

In Paris, the mostly female demonstrators in Republique square waved placards bearing the “#Metoo” hashtag used by tens of thousands of women in the past two weeks to share accounts of being pestered or abused.

“Metoo by a colleague”, read a sign carried by one woman. “Metoo by a fellow activist” read another.

Similar gatherings were also held in Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille, among other cities.

The rallies were organised by freelance journalist Carol Galand, who said she wanted to ensure the campaign to end sexual violence and harassment of women went “beyond social media buzz.”

Margot, an 18-year-old waitress demonstrating in Paris, said that she had been molested by a male colleague in work.

When she brought it up with a superior she was told it was simply “his way of communicating”.

In Bordeaux, a young woman said she had remained silent about being drugged and raped at a party at the age of 15.