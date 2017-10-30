Women protested sexual abuse and harassment on Sunday in 11 French cities as demonstrations took place across the country inspired by the "#metoo" social media hashtag which has seen millions posting personal stories of abuse.

A worldwide social media campaign was born in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse levelled at film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

"Little-by-little we have to win our right to exist in public and I think that women today, because they're together, because we're much stronger together and it's much easier when we're as one, feel ready to tell their stories," protest organiser Carol Galand said.

Galand said it was important to bring the movement off the Internet and into real life, and that men too must participate.

In Paris, several hundred people protested Sunday on the Republic Plaza. Some chanted "Aggressors are liars" and held banners saying "I will not remain silent" and "Respect women." Many also had banners with the #MeToo motto.

The protesters brandished placards reading "Justice for women" and "What part of 'No' don't you understand?"

French statistics show that over 80,000 adult women face rape or attempted rape every year in the country but only 10 percent file a complaint.

The French government is currently holding nationwide consultations about a law that will include steps to fight sexual harassment on the streets as well as extend the statute of limitation for rape of minors.