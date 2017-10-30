An ecstatic Lewis Hamilton became Britain's first four-times Formula One world champion on Sunday after fighting back from last place following an opening-lap collision with arch-rival Sebastian Vettel at the Mexican Grand Prix.

In a race won by 20-year-old Dutch prodigy Max Verstappen, in a Red Bull, the 32-year-old Mercedes driver finished ninth to cement his place as his country's most successful driver of all time.

Vettel, the only man who could have delayed the seemingly inevitable, ended up fourth after starting on pole position and then dropping to 19th following a pitstop to replace a broken front wing.

Hamilton has an unassailable lead of 56 points with two races, worth a total of 50, remaining in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"It doesn't feel real. That's not the kind of race that you want but I never gave up. I kept going right to the end," said a jubilant Hamilton, the British flag proudly draped over his shoulders.

Superb job

He had raised both hands to his helmet as he took the chequered flag, with the crowd rising to applaud.

"Lewis has done a superb job all year and deserves to win the title," said Vettel. "Congratulations to him. It is his day."

Sunday's race was both the best and worst of afternoons for the sport's biggest star, who ended up sprinting down the pitlane chased by fans.

A winner nine times this season, including five of the six before Mexico, ninth was his lowest placing of the campaign and he did it despite having a badly damaged car at a track where overtaking is difficult enough anyway.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas finished second at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen third.

Vettel had needed to be in the top two to have any chance of taking the title fight down to Brazil in two weeks' time but his already slim hopes seemed to have disappeared within seconds of the start.

Verstappen, with nothing to lose and everything to gain from his front row position, seized the lead with an aggressive move through the opening right-left-right corners and the Red Bull bumping wheels with Vettel as he went through.

Hamilton, starting in third place, tried to follow Verstappen but the Ferrari's front wing slicedHamilton's rear right tyre as they made contact at turn three.