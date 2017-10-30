Taiwan understands the need to spend more on its defence and will continue to increase its military spending, President Tsai Ing-wen said during a visit to Hawaii that has provoked anger from Beijing.

Tsai visited Hawaii at the weekend on her way to three of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Pacific despite China, which considers Taiwan a wayward province, calling on the United States to stop the trip.

Taiwan has raised defence spending considerably this year and will continue to do so, she said while meeting two US think tanks.

Her trip comes less than two weeks before President Donald Trump visits Beijing.

China has increased the pressure on Taiwan since Tsai took office last year, suspecting she wants to push for its formal independence, by conducting more military drills around the island and slowly peeling away its few remaining diplomatic allies.

US-Taiwan ties

Tsai described Taiwan-US relations as being "unprecedentedly friendly" in comments released by Taiwan's presidential office on Monday.

The United States and Taiwan have not had formal diplomatic relations since Washington established ties with Beijing in 1979, but the United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

"We are happy to see US promises of peace and stability for the Asia-Pacific region, and from meetings with the United States understand the necessity to increase investment in defence," it quoted her as saying.