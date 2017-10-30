Masoud Barzani, the president of the northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, told a closed-door session of parliament Sunday he was stepping down amid the fall-out from a controversial independence referendum.

"After November 1, I will no longer exercise my functions, and I reject any extension of my mandate," the 71-year-old said in a letter read out to parliament in Iraq's Erbil.

"Changing the law on the presidency of Kurdistan or prolonging the presidential term is not acceptable," said the architect of the September 25 non-binding independence vote.

"I ask parliament to meet to fill the vacancy in power, to fulfil the mission and to assume the powers of the presidency of Kurdistan", said the letter.

Sunday's parliamentary session was held behind closed doors because of "sensitive questions" that would be discussed, deputies said earlier.

Officials from Barzani's Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) had told journalists ahead of the session that the letter to be read out would announce he was stepping aside.

TRT World's Nina Nemr reports:

Political tensions

Sunday's parliamentary session was postponed several times amid political tensions.

Dozens of men rushed at the parliament building late on Sunday, hitting out at journalists, media reports and MPs reported. Police fired in the air to disperse them.

The opposition Goran party which had sought Barzani's resignation and a "government of national salvation" opposes the redistribution of the presidency's powers.

That plan was proposed by the major Kurdish parties, Barzani's Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and its rival Kurdish Patriotic Union (PUK).

Barzani "symbolises the failure of Kurdish politics, and the only thing left for him to do is to issue a public apology," Goran MP Rabun Maarouf said before the session began.