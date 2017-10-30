At least six people died in a windstorm that hit central Europe on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and traffic disruptions.

In the Czech Republic, falling trees killed a woman in a forest near the central city of Trebic and an elderly man on the street in Jicin northeast of Prague.

In Poland, a driver died in his car after crashing into a fallen branch on the road near the northwestern city of Szczecin, and another was killed when a branch hit his car in the western city of Opole, firefighters said.

In Germany, a 63-year-old man sleeping in a van at a camping site on Jade Bay in the north of the country, drowned when he tried to escape flash floods on foot, police said. His brother, 59, survived by holding fast to a pole.

And a woman whose motorboat overturned in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern was killed, German media reported.

The strong winds halted traffic on dozens of railways and several roads across the Czech Republic.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said it had registered the fastest gust of wind on Snezka, the Czech Republic's highest mountain, with a top speed of 180 kilometres (112.5 miles) an hour.

In the north of the country, some rivers reached the highest flood-alert levels, and the wind also toppled a wooden Orthodox church in the city of Most.