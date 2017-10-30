WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban kill 15 police in separate attacks, Afghan officials say
In another unclaimed attack, a sticky bomb attached to a military vehicle went off in a market in the northern Baghlan province, wounding 13 civilians.
Taliban kill 15 police in separate attacks, Afghan officials say
The Taliban have stepped up attacks on security installations as they seek to demoralise police and troops and steal equipment to fuel the insurgency in Afghanistan. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 30, 2017

The Taliban have killed 15 police in two separate attacks on checkpoints in the east and south of the country, officials said on Monday.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, said an attack on a checkpoint there killed nine police and wounded four others. 

He said seven insurgents were killed and five others were wounded in the battle, which lasted more than an hour.

Late Sunday, the Taliban attacked another checkpoint in the southern Zabul province, igniting clashes in which six police and eight insurgents were killed. 

Amir Jan Alokozai, a district administrative chief, said another eight police and 12 insurgents were wounded.

RECOMMENDED

The Taliban claimed both attacks. 

The insurgents, who were ousted from power by the US after the group ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, have launched a wave of attacks across the country against security forces this month that has killed more than 200 people.

In a third attack, in the northern Baghlan province, a sticky bomb attached to a military vehicle went off in a market, wounding 13 civilians, according to Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief. 

No one claimed the attack, which took place in the provincial capital, Puli Khomri.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election