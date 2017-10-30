The seventh round of talks on bringing peace to Syria began on Monday in the Kazakh capital, Astana, with the Turkish, Russian and Iranian delegations holding bilateral negotiations.

The two-day meeting was the first since an agreement was reached on how to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria.

The talks, brokered by Turkey, Iran and Russia, will focus on strengthening the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30.

It also addresses the release of captives and hostages, and humanitarian actions that can be performed across the country.

Observer countries

The Turkish delegation is chaired by Deputy Undersecretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Sedat Onal, while Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev leads the Russian team and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari heads his country’s delegation.

Representatives of the Syrian regime, armed opposition groups, as well as delegations from the UN, Jordan and the US are also attending the talks.

Monday's bilateral and multilateral talks will have a closed-door format, and a plenary meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

During the talks, the participants will also discuss expanding the number of observer states in the Astana process, to include such states as Iraq and China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said he believed that it would be "useful" to expand the number of observer countries.

Dossiers on abuse

Armed opposition groups held a meeting with a UN delegation and presented four documents to the UN about violations of the cease-fire, the situations of hostages, massacres by the Assad regime and Iran-supported militias, and the reshaping of Syria's ethnic makeup by Iran and the terrorist organisation PKK.