Murders of white farmers spark protests in South Africa
White farmers protest the high rate of murders in community while traffic at a standstill on highways near Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
Vehicles blockade a freeway between Johannesburg and Vereeniging, South Africa, in protest against the recent murder of farmers on Monday, October 30 2017. (Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 30, 2017

Thousands of white farmers snarled traffic on some major roads in South Africa in what they call the Black Monday protest against the high rate of murders of farmers.

Convoys of hundreds of slow-moving trucks and cars brought traffic to a crawl on highways leading from farming areas to Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg and white farmers and their supporters wore black in memory of farmers killed.

The protests have been peaceful and the South African police have accompanied the demonstrators.

The protests are backed by AfriForum, a lobby group which promotes the rights of South Africa's white minority, especially the Afrikaner population descended from Dutch settlers.

AfriForum claims that 70 white farmers have been murdered in 341 attacks on farms so far this year.

The rate of murders of white farmers is much higher than South Africa's general murder rate, said Ian Cameron, AfriForum's head of community safety, speaking at the Afrikaners' Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria where hundreds of protesters gathered.

"A farmer has 4.5 times more chance of being murdered in South Africa, than an average South African," said Cameron, according to the African News Agency.

"That means a farmer is three times more likely to be murdered in South Africa than a police officer in this country. So farmers have by far the most dangerous job of all people in this country, at the moment. We cannot allow this to continue the way it is."

The protest has been criticised by the Black First Land First group which claimed in a series of tweets that white farmers are perpetrating violence against black people.

