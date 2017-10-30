Iraqi lawmakers of various political orientations on Monday called on the government to coordinate with Turkey to expel the PKK from Iraqi territory.

The appeal comes two weeks after Prime Minister Haider al Abadi warned northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) against involving the PKK in the ongoing dispute over the northern city of Kirkuk, a move Abadi said would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Baghdad.

In 2014, the Peshmerga seized the city, after Iraqi forces fled before an advance by Daesh forces.

Following the September 25 KRG referendum on support for independence, Iraqi forces moved to retake control of Kirkuk city, which was not part of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Kirkuk's population is a mix of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

Iraq-Turkey coordination

Iraq should coordinate with Turkey to expel the PKK from Iraqi territory, Haider al Fawadi, an MP for Iraq's Reform Bloc, a component of the Shia National Alliance which holds 180 seats in the 328-member parliament.

The Iraqi government must exert its authority throughout Iraq so as not to give terrorist organisations the opportunity to threaten the country's security, Fawadi said.

He added that the PKK had entered Iraq illegally and that Baghdad should coordinate with Turkey to expel the group, which Turkey, the US and EU list as a terrorist organisation.

Fawadi said the PKK's presence in Iraq could lead to civil war.

Hassan Khalati, an MP for Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, a component of the National Alliance which holds 10 parliamentary seats, also called on the government to take steps against the PKK and eject it from Iraq, just as it did with the People's Mujahideen of Iran also known as the Mujahideen al Khalq.

Under a 2016 agreement between Baghdad and the UN, 280 members of the Mujahideen al Khalq – who had been staying at Liberty Camp near Baghdad International Airport – were deported to countries in the EU.

"We reject the presence on Iraqi territory of terrorist groups that operate against neighbouring states," Khalati said.