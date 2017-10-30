When the lights are permanently turned off at Australia’s offshore immigration detention centre on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the fate of nearly 600 men will depend on a government which has been slammed for its treatment of asylum seekers.

Under 200 men have been resettled; the remaining 600 or so refuse to leave the detention compound on the island, fearing for their security. There are transit camps and other options in store for them, so why are the detainees worried? The answer lies in how refugees and migrants have been treated under Australia’s existing policies.

The Manus Island centre was reopened as part of Australia’s commitment to ensure that no refugee who arrived by boat without pre-existing authorisation would be allowed to settle in the country and were detained indefinitely.

As such, there are around 929 people currently held in immigration detention centres on the mainland, and approximately 1,450 in offshore centres located on Christmas Island, Nauru, and Manus.

Under an Obama-era deal, the US agreed to accept the most vulnerable refugees held on Manus and Nauru islands and Australia to resettle people from Central America and Africa who need protection. The closure of Manus on October 31 is ostensibly part of a shift in focus from mandatory detention to “significant structural reform” of the nation’s immigration system, as announced by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton in June.

The population of people held in the Manus detention centre is made up of refugees from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Myanmar.

Many report directly on their experience via social media using smartphones, including journalist and novelist Behrouz Boochani, who captured footage of the the centre on his phone and worked with a filmmaker which resulted in the feature film Chauka please tell us the time.

The film was Boochani’s way of ensuring no one, no leader, would be able to distort the refugees' version of events; their despair, their cramped, makeshift living conditions.

Those being held are able to leave the centre during the day – a 30-minute guarded bus ride into the town of Lorengau, which has exposed many of the men to violence from locals. Violence and neglect from security and health services contracted by Australia has pushed detainees to a point where many suffer from severe mental ill health, and have attempted suicide and self-harm.

“Australia wants to tell the world they closed the camps. But it has not solved the problem,” Boochani tells TRT World from the Manus Centre.

Boochani believes that Australia has been determined to shut down the Manus camp in October in order to bolster its claim to a seat on the UN Human Rights Council; “The reason is clear.” The country was elected to the council unopposed in a mid-October election.

“Australia does not deserve to get that seat,” Boochani says.

To be sure, in closing the camp Australia has not come any closer to realising the human rights of the refugees it has kept in detention. Only 25 from Manus have been resettled in the US.

The options available to the 600 detainees at the Manus centre are by no means a step up.

The Australian government has advised Manus detainees once the camp is shut down on Tuesday, they can either transfer to one of three transit facilities in Lorengau or to the Nauru detention centre.

A return to their country of origin is also on the table. Considering these men made the precarious journey by sea to reach Australia, escaping persecution or poverty, this gesture by the Australian government is not seen as a realistic or viable option.

But Australia is trying to push this as a solution to the desperate men, promising lucrative monetary incentives to Rohingya refugees to return to Myanmar, where ethnic cleansing forced over 400,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

As the remaining detainees struggle with where to go next, the authorities running the Manus centre posted a "final message" in the wee hours of October 31 (local time) telling inmates "all power and water will cease...There will be no food supplies," after 5pm.

Behind bars in paradise

With a population of less than 50,000 people, Manus Island is known for having a tight-knit community and great topographical beauty. But refugees see a different picture.

Re-opening the detention centre in 2012 brought new jobs to the weak developing economy but its presence put significant pressure on Manusians, some of whom saw refugees as a threat to safety.

Those who have been detained in the Manus centre have been regularly attacked by locals when entering Lorengau, a behaviour the asylum-seekers expect will worsen if they remain on the island after detention.

It is not difficult to speculate that the motivation for these attacks is resentment and fear.

“There have been no programmes to assist the Manus people in understanding the current situation. A lot of Manusians don’t really know what is happening on their own island,” Reverend Paul Sireh, a Manusian living in Australia, tells TRT World.

Many Manusians feel that Australia – a much wealthier country than PNG – has “dumped” the refugees on Manus .

“Australia is a prosperous First World nation that is economically capable of accepting a much larger number of refugees who reach her shores seeking asylum from war, violence and persecution,” says Sireh.