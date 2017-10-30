Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won last week's repeat presidential election with slightly more than 98 percent of the vote, the head of the election commission said on Monday.

The turnout for the vote, which was boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, was just under 39 percent of the 19.6 million registered voters, Wafula Chebukati said.

The election commission also said that the country's repeat presidential poll was free and fair, despite opposition complaints over the vote that led to it boycotting the process.

"I’m satisfied that we were able to meet these conditions that have enabled the commission to deliver ... a free, fair and credible election," Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the commission, said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had earlier said it would postpone voting in 25 violence-hit constituencies.

But in Monday's announcement, it appeared to abandon plans to reschedule the ballot.

"Having been satisfied that the results of the elections shall not be affected by voting in areas where the election was postponed, we therefore invite the presidential candidates for the announcement of the result at 3:30 pm (1230GMT) today," said the IEBC's vice chairwoman, Consolata Nkatha.

While calm has reigned for the past 48 hours in the restive west of the country and some flashpoint Nairobi slums, the announcement is expect to fuel further anger and protests.

At least nine people have died since election day, many shot by police according to rights groups, taking the death toll since the first presidential election on August 8 to 49.

Ahead of the announcement, security was stepped up in flashpoint areas in the west, as well as in Nairobi's Mathare slum and its central business district and in the coastal city of Mombasa, a senior police source told AFP.

TRT World'sNicole Johnstan reports.

Calls for calm

US Ambassador Robert Godec called for "calm in the coming days" and expressed concern over the recent clashes.

"Leaders and politicians should clearly and publicly reject violence and work to keep the peace, and make every effort to ensure their supporters do so as well," he said in a statement.