Turkey's exports to Qatar rose 29 percent to $382 million year-on-year in the first nine months of 2017, the Aegean Exporters' Association (EIB) said on Monday.

The country's exports to Qatar also jumped 90 percent to $216 million during the four months (June to September) following the embargo imposed by some Arab countries on Qatar, according to an EIB statement.

The association stated that Turkey's food exports to Qatar surged 98 percent to $114 million in the first nine months of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.

Aquaculture and animal products were the largest food export sector with $38 million, said the group.

It added that Turkey's exports to Qatar in the first nine months of 2016 totalled $296.9 million and $114 million in June-September.

Qatar's food production meets only 10 percent of the country's domestic consumption, said the association’s Sabri Unluturk.

"Most food consumption in Qatar is met by imports. And the high purchasing power of Qatar's firms is a great advantage for Turkish food exporters," he added.