Myanmar police detained two journalists working for Turkey's public broadcaster TRT World as well their local interpreter and driver on Friday for importing a drone into the country without permission.

The journalists – Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia – were being questioned at a police station in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw after being detained in the morning, a local police officer said.

TRT World is in discussions with Myanmar authorities to secure their release. Both journalists had valid visas.

Shwe Thaung, an officer from the Naypyitaw police station No1, where the four were being detained, confirmed the basic facts of the incident but declined to elaborate, including on whether any charges had been filed, citing an ongoing investigation.

"We are still investigating and can't say more than that," Shwe Thaung said.

Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV said the journalists did not have permission to film the parliament with a drone. It showed their journalist visas and said the ministry of foreign affairs had informed the Singaporean and Malaysian embassies about the matter.

Several journalists in Myanmar have been arrested this year, leading rights groups to warn that the gains made in press freedom since the end of military rule risk being reversed under the rule of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi.