Netflix's landmark political drama House of Cards will end its run after an upcoming sixth season, the streaming service said on Monday, one day after series star Kevin Spacey became embroiled in the latest sexual misconduct scandal to rattle Hollywood.

Netflix Inc and the show's production company also issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply troubled" by actor Anthony Rapp's allegation in a published interview that Spacey in 1986 had made a sexual advance toward Rapp, who was just 14 at the time.

No specific reason

Netflix did not give an explicit reason for deciding to air one more season of "House of Cards" before pulling the plug on the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed show, its first original hit series.

But Netflix spokeswoman Karen Barragan said the decision was made months ago, long before the allegation surfaced against Spacey, 58, a two-time Oscar-winning film star, Tony-winning stage performer and former creative director of London's famed Old Vic theater.

Spacey said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he was "beyond horrified" to learn of Rapp's account of Spacey's alleged seduction attempt, which Spacey said he did not recall. Spacey further wrote that he owed Rapp a "sincere apology" for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Recounted

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp, now 46, recounted attending a party hosted by Spacey in which the older actor picked him up, brought him to a bed and lay down on top of him after other guests had left.

According to Rapp, the young actor had the impression Spacey was drunk, pushed him away and left.

Spacey, who has won Oscars for the films "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," also said that Rapp's story "had encouraged me to address other things in my life."