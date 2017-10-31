Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers were barricading themselves inside a detention centre in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Tuesday, defying attempts by Australia and PNG authorities to close the facility.

Human rights advocates are warning of a looming humanitarian crisis in the stand-off between detainees of the Manus Island Centre and authorities as the October 31 deadline to close the Australian-funded camp arrived.

The Manus centre – a key plank of Australia's controversial "Sovereign Borders" immigration policy – houses nearly 800 men.

The country refuses to allow asylum seekers arriving by boat to reach its shores, detaining them in camps in PNG and Nauru in the South Pacific.

Lawyers for some 600 men – who are refusing to be relocated in three other facilities in PNG, citing concerns about violent reprisals from the local community – were filing a last-minute lawsuit on Tuesday seeking an injunction to prevent the camp's closure and the relocation of the men to a third country.

The UN and rights groups have for years cited human rights abuses among detainees in the centres.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.

PNG's High Court ruled last year that the Manus centre, first opened in 2001, was illegal.

Closed between 2008 and 2011, the centre reopened in 2012 after a rise in the number of boat arrivals to a peak of 300 in 2013, carrying more than 20,500 people.

Two years later, the Australian government announced that boat arrivals had stopped.

Electricity and water supplies

Authorities had cut power to the centre on and off overnight in a bid to encourage the men to leave, Nick McKim, a senator with the Australian Greens Party who is on Manus said.

PNG officials also posted a notice at the camp early on Tuesday warning the men that electricity and water supplies would be turned off at 5pm local time, while no further food would be delivered to the camp.