WORLD
2 MIN READ
Escobar's widow and son being investigated for money laundering
The widow and son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar are being investigated by Argentine authorities for suspicion of money laundering, officials in Buenos Aires say on Monday.
Escobar's widow and son being investigated for money laundering
Sebastian Marroquin, son of Colombia's late drug lord Pablo Escobar, shows a shirt from his new clothing line "Escobar Henao," which reads in Spanish "What's your future looking like?" and displays his late father's high school identification card, at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2017

The widow and son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar are being investigated by Argentine authorities for suspicion of money laundering, officials in Buenos Aires said on Monday.

Argentina's Financial Information Unit (UIF) asked for an investigation into Maria Isabel Santos Caballero and Sebastian Marroquin Santos after a search into the home of another suspect, Mateo Corvo Dolcet, turned up evidence against Escobar's widow and son.

The Colombian citizen reportedly linked to Escobar's Medellin Cartel sought to launder money through a real estate project involving Escobar's widow Maria Isabel Santos and son Sebastian Marroquin, according to local media.

Santos and Marroquin reportedly received a commission on the money reportedly laundered.

RECOMMENDED

Escobar's wife and son moved to Argentina and took on new identities after Escobar's death in 1993. 

The cartel's fortunes were estimated to be more than $1 billion dollars at the time.

Escobar's wife and son claim they received none of the money from the cartel's operations. His family have since released books and a clothing line on the infamous cartel leader.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election