NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes saying a "global response" is needed to thwart Pyongyang's threats.

"We agree that they pose a global threat, which requires a global response," Stoltenberg said in Tokyo during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Both leaders condemned North Korea over the latter's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches saying they are in "flagrant violation" of the UN resolutions.

"[We] condemn in the strongest terms North Korea’s nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, which are in flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," said a joint statement.

NATO and Japan discussed cooperation in addressing security challenges in the region though NATO has not taken a high-profile role in trying to resolve the North Korean standoff in recent years.

Both leaders called on the UN member states "to implement fully and transparently" relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and to "apply decisive pressure on the North Korean regime to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile" programmes.

Calling NATO and Japan "natural partners," Stoltenberg stressed the importance of working together to face shared challenges.