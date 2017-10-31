WORLD
4 MIN READ
Britain accelerates Brexit plans
Although Prime Minister May's government has long said it would welcome an acceleration in the talks, she faces a struggle to get parliamentary support for the EU Withdrawal Bill, a law to sever political, financial and legal ties with the bloc.
Britain accelerates Brexit plans
At a meeting with her ministers on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May wants to silence critics in her ruling Conservative Party who are pressing her to walk away from talks, which have faltered over how much Britain should pay to leave the bloc, and also to step up the negotiations. October 30, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2017

Britain is accelerating preparations for "all eventualities" when it leaves the European Union, but both sides are hopeful that an agreement on stepping up talks to unravel more than 40 years of partnership will be sealed soon.

With only 17 months remaining until Britain's expected departure, the slow pace of talks has increased the possibility of it leaving without a deal, alarming business leaders who say time is running out for them to make investment decisions.

The pressure has spurred the British government to step up its Brexit plans, employing thousands more workers and spending millions to make sure customs posts, laws and systems work on day one of Brexit, even without a deal on a future relationship.

At a meeting with her ministers on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May was updated on plans for the tax and customs authority to add a further 3,000-5,000 workers next year and for spending of 500 million pounds ($660.45 million) for Brexit.

"Alongside the negotiations in Brussels, it is crucial that we are putting our own domestic preparations in place so that we are ready at the point that we leave the EU," May's spokesman told reporters.

"The preparatory work has seen a significant acceleration in recent months. Departments are preparing detailed delivery plans for each of the around 300 programmes underway across government."

May wants to silence critics in her ruling Conservative Party who are pressing her to walk away from talks, which have faltered over how much Britain should pay to leave the bloc, and also to step up the negotiations.

Brexit campaigners are demanding that Britain leave with no deal if the talks do not move on beyond a discussion of the divorce settlement on a so-called Brexit bill, EU citizens rights and the border with EU member Ireland by December.

RECOMMENDED

Speed up talks

But in a sign that an improved tone between the two sides struck at a summit earlier this month was continuing, Barnier renewed his message in the Slovak capital Bratislava that he was ready to "speed up negotiations".

"We have clearly proposed three (different dates) for new rounds. In the next few hours or days we'll be working with British delegations to find the right dates because we need to work in a very intense way to find this agreement before December," Barnier told reporters, in comments that supported sterling.

"The agenda for the new round of negotiations will be fixed within hours or days."

May's government has long said it would welcome an acceleration in the talks.

But before leaving the EU, she faces a struggle to get parliamentary support for a law to sever political, financial and legal ties with the bloc - the EU Withdrawal Bill, for which lawmakers have proposed hundreds of amendments.

Asked whether May was preparing to offer a concession over a final vote on any deal struck with the EU, her spokesman said there was "lots of speculation in relation to Brexit".

"We've always said that we'll do whatever is necessary," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election