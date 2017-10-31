Lawyers from Facebook Inc , Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google head before US lawmakers on Tuesday for two days of hearings on how Russia allegedly used their services to try to sway the 2016 US elections.

The US Senate’s crime subcommittee will be the first of three congressional committees to hold hearings on Russia. Its hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).

At stake for the Silicon Valley companies are their public images and the threat of tougher advertising regulations in the United States, where the technology sector has grown accustomed to light treatment from the government.

US Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters on Tuesday he is waiting on the companies to explain how they were misused.

“What we’re seeing is incremental progress from all of these firms,” said Warner, a Democrat. He said he has “serious questions for Facebook,” in particular.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, added fuel to the debate on Monday when it told Congress in written testimony that 126 million Americans may have seen politically divisive posts that originated in Russia under fake names.

That is in addition to 3,000 US political ads that Facebook says Russians bought on its platform.

Google and Twitter have also said that people in Russia used their services to spread messages in the run-up to last year’s US presidential election.

The Russian government has denied it intended to influence the election, in which President Donald Trump, a Republican, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

US lawmakers, including Warner, have responded angrily to the idea of foreign meddling, introducing legislation to require online platforms to say who is running election ads and what audiences are targeted.