Liberia's Supreme Court has stayed next week's presidential run-off election until it considers a challenge to first-round results by a losing candidate who has alleged fraud.

Third-place finisher Charles Brumskine's Liberty Party challenged the results of last month's vote, which set up a November 7 run-off between former soccer star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The election is meant to usher in Liberia's first democratic transition since 1944 after long periods of military rule and a civil war that ended in 2003.