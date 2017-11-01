WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 10 killed as explosion rocks Kabul's diplomatic zone
The attack targeted the Afghan capital's 'Green Zone'. Its most recent since a massive truck bomb ripped through the area on May 31.
At least 10 killed as explosion rocks Kabul's diplomatic zone
Afghan policemen carry an injuried after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2017

A suicide bomber in the Afghan capital Kabul killed as many as ten people and wounded many others, most of whom appeared to be workers leaving their offices at the start of the evening rush hour, witnesses and officials said on Tuesday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified area of the city which houses numerous foreign embassies and government buildings.

A public health official said three dead and 15 wounded had been taken to city hospitals but a security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at least seven people had been killed and 21 wounded.

"The scene of the attack was covered in smoke and dust but I saw seven or eight vehicles loaded with dead and injured people coming out of the area," said Ali Nazari, the manager of a nearby travel agency.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more.

The explosion came at a time of heightened security in Kabul following a series of attacks in October, including one on a Shia mosque in the city that killed more than 50 people and a separate attack on an army training facility that killed at least 15 soldiers.

RECOMMENDED

Security had already been stepped up considerably following a devastating truck bomb attack outside the German embassy on May 31 that killed at least 150 people, with a series of barriers and checkpoints across the central area of the city.

But a Kabul police spokesman said the blast appeared to have been caused by a suicide bomber on foot.

The target of the attack was not immediately clear but as well as foreign embassies, the area contains a defence ministry department dealing with foreign relations and several private businesses, including a barber and a travel agency.

Afghan and Western security officials have said in recent days that they expected more attacks in Kabul in response to pressure being exerted on the Taliban and other insurgent groups by increased US air strikes.

In recent months, the US has stepped up its campaign of air strikes as part of a new strategy aimed at reversing gains made by the Taliban and forcing the insurgents to seek peace talks with the Afghan government.

Western officials say the campaign has inflicted significant casualties on Taliban fighters in the provinces but say the battlefield losses may push the insurgents to attack Kabul and other high-profile targets.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election