Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is under investigation as part of a probe into mafia bombings in 1993, a judicial source said on Tuesday, confirming newspaper reports.

A mob boss jailed for the deadly attacks in Rome, Milan and Florence was recorded talking to his cellmate about the four-time premier. The recording prompted a judge in Florence to reopen a shelved probe into Berlusconi's alleged involvement, the Italian newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica reported.

Berlusconi's lawyer Nicolo Ghedini said a previous investigation had shown his client was not involved in the bombings, which killed 10 people.

Ghedini said the case had re-emerged for political reasons ahead of an important regional ballot in Sicily on Sunday and a national election due by next May.

"Even speculating that [Berlusconi] could have been in any way involved in the events in question is so absurd as to make any comment unnecessary," Ghedini said in a statement.

"[It is] obvious that the umpteenth investigation can only end in a swift dismissal, as happened in the past."

A previous probe into the 81-year-old media mogul's alleged involvement in the case was shelved in 2011.