A driver of a pickup truck ran over pedestrians and cyclists near the World Trade Center memorial in New York's Manhattan district on Tuesday afternoon, killing eight people were killed and injuring at least 11 before being shot.

US officials said the incident was a terrorist attack.

Here's how world leaders are reacting on social media:

Belgium

The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium, Didier Reynders, expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Argentina

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri sent his condolences through a message on social networks: "Deeply moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in New York. We are available to the relatives of the Argentinian victims." He added: "We are again calling for peace so that these horrors end."

"They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society," he said at the opening of an event in Buenos Aires, calling for all to stand together in the fight against terrorism.

Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs meanwhile disclosed the names of the five Argentinian victims – Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi – on Twitter.