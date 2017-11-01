World leaders react to New York terror attack
World leaders react to New York terror attack
The terror attack in Manhattan killed eight people on Tuesday.
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2017

A driver of a pickup truck ran over pedestrians and cyclists near the World Trade Center memorial in New York's Manhattan district on Tuesday afternoon, killing eight people were killed and injuring at least 11 before being shot. 

US officials said the incident was a terrorist attack. 

Here's how world leaders are reacting on social media:

Belgium

The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium, Didier Reynders, expressed his condolences on Twitter. 

Argentina

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri sent his condolences through a message on social networks: "Deeply moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in New York. We are available to the relatives of the Argentinian victims." He added: "We are again calling for peace so that these horrors end."

"They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society," he said at the opening of an event in Buenos Aires, calling for all to stand together in the fight against terrorism.

Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs meanwhile disclosed the names of the five Argentinian victims – Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi – on Twitter.

France

The French President Emmanuel Macron expressed French solidarity with US and said: "Our fight for freedom unites us more than ever. "

Turkey

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement condemning the terror attack and expressing condolences.

Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday sent condolences to the United States over the New York attack, calling it "tragic and inhumane."

"We send our condolences, this is a tragic, inhumane attack," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian new agencies."

Uzbekistan

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan has said that they are looking into reports that suspected attacker was an Uzbek national. Uzbekistan offered to help the US investigate.

